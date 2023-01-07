UAE: 40 outlets shut down, 685 fined over food hygiene violations

Authorities also fine some establishments for using expired foodstuff

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 6:35 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 6:42 PM

A total of 40 food establishments were shut down by Fujairah Municipality in 2022 for failing to follow health and hygiene rules introduced by the civic body.

Fatima Maksah, Head of the Health Control Department in the municipality, stated that the decision to close food outlets came due to non-compliance with food-safety requirements.

About 685 fines were issued by the authority during its inspection campaigns. The outlets were found flouting health-safety rules, including the cleanliness of equipment, premises and tools used in food preparation.

In addition, expired foodstuff that is not fit for human consumption was also found on the premises. Some establishments were also fined for practising activities that are not permitted under their licenses.

