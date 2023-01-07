UAE: 40 outlets shut down, 685 fined over food hygiene violations

Indian expat helped with the repatriation of hundreds of bodies
A total of 40 food establishments were shut down by Fujairah Municipality in 2022 for failing to follow health and hygiene rules introduced by the civic body.
Fatima Maksah, Head of the Health Control Department in the municipality, stated that the decision to close food outlets came due to non-compliance with food-safety requirements.
About 685 fines were issued by the authority during its inspection campaigns. The outlets were found flouting health-safety rules, including the cleanliness of equipment, premises and tools used in food preparation.
In addition, expired foodstuff that is not fit for human consumption was also found on the premises. Some establishments were also fined for practising activities that are not permitted under their licenses.
ALSO READ:
Indian expat helped with the repatriation of hundreds of bodies
The 2023 honoree(s) will be announced next month in Abu Dhabi
Ministry seeks to raise the number of Emiratis at a private sector company to 10% of the total staff by the end of 2026
Ever since its first edition in 1996, DSF has been instrumental in bringing people and communities together
The campaign will run between February 4 and 10, across all emirates
The D33 Agenda paves the way for a new phase of the emirate's development journey driven by ideas, innovation, enterprise and new technologies
Can employees combine sabbatical and annual leave? Can employers cancel leave prematurely? Frequently asked questions explained
The EAD said that sea snakes are poisonous but they bite only when provoked or scared