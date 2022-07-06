Abu Dhabi restaurant closed after authorities found insects, poor food hygiene

Cafeteria received three high-risk violations related to dirty dining, kitchen areas

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022

A restaurant has been shut down in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region for flouting food hygiene rules.

Cafepec Restaurant and Cafeteria, which is located in the city of Baiya Al Sila, was closed down for posing a danger to public health by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Officials said the closure was due to repeated violations regarding conditions and requirements related to health and food safety.

Three high-risk violations were issued against the facility for reasons related to the low level of hygiene in the dining and kitchen areas.

These violations included failure to maintain hygiene during food preparation, poor food storage, presence of insects in the facility and lack of cleanness at the facility in general.

The administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violations are corrected and the restaurant fulfils the necessary food safety requirements to ensure public safety.

All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure compliance with food-safety requirements, the Adafsa statement said.

Residents have been urged to report any violations at food outlets or when in doubt about the contents of food products, to the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that legal action can be taken.

