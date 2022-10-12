UAE: 4 new ways to pay for govt services announced in Sharjah

The latest payment package will employ near-field communication (NFC) technology to provide more accessible, faster, and more flexible transactions

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 5:52 PM

As part of its participation in Gitex Technology Week 2022 from October 10-14, Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has launched a package of new digital payment methods from its headquarters in Jinan Park, Sharjah.

The package represents support services for the smart receipt system Tahseel, and will provide more accessible, faster, and more flexible means of payment and communication, says Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at SFD.

"The contactless payment function will enable customers to make quick payments using near field communication (NFC) technology, using the second generation collection card, without inserting the card into the card reader.”

“A payment package using near-field communication (NFC) technology with a collection bracelet has also been launched", Al Yasi added. "This uses the digital wallet to enable customers to pay small value transactions, ensuring a quick and convenient payment experience.”

Tahseel Card Payment Package

SFD has also launched a payment package from a collection card using the smart application “Tahseel” (SoftPOS). Similar to the previous packages, it relies on a contactless payment system through the NFC feature available on most smartphones.

After downloading the Tahseel application (SoftPOS), mobile users can accept payment using a second-generation collection card by swiping it near a smartphone or tablet without needing a card reader installed.

NFC Payment Package

Among the newly launched contactless payment systems is the payment package using near-field communication (NFC) technology, through the smart application of the smart receipt (Tahseel) – a contactless payment system similar to global electronic wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. The customer can use the machine reader through the e-wallet to make government transactions quickly and conveniently without the need to use the cards directly.

To make a payment, customers can select the relevant feature on the app, place the phone on the automatic reader, and wait until the process is completed and the payment notification is displayed on the Smart app.

The SFD is adopting an ambitious strategic plan to upgrade services and delivery channels", Al Yasi said, "and build a smarter, more diversified and robust technology ecosystem by employing the best practices and digital technology systems.”

