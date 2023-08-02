UAE: 3-year-old battling acute anaemia gets wish granted, spends day at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

A combination of factors such as peer pressure, attractive ads, and easy-to-obtain e-cigarettes lead to students taking up the bad habit
It's a dream come true for Gabrielle, a three-year-old girl battling acute anaemia, as she was granted a wish to visit SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Enjoying an unforgettable day filled with joy, laughter and amazing moments, Gabrielle got to see and interact with her favourite animals in her family's company, and two Adnoc volunteers as Make-A-Wish and Miral made her dream come true.
The little girl and her family didn't just enjoy the day out at SeaWorld; they were hosted at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. For the family, who have faced the challenges of her illness with incredible strength, this special day offered a much-needed respite and creating treasured memories together.
Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, the non-profit organisation granting the wishes of children facing critical illnesses, joined forces with Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, to create a memorable day for little Gabrielle.
"Gabrielle's wish to experience the wonder of marine animals in person was fulfilled, providing her with a day of joy and togetherness with her family, away from the challenges of her medical journey. We are deeply grateful to Miral and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi for their support in making Gabrielle's dream a reality," said Hani Al Zubaidi, the CEO of Make-A-Wish.
Thomas Kaferle, general manager, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, noted: "We always strive to spread joy and hope in the hearts of young and old. It was a pleasure to cooperate with 'Make a Wish' and the Gabriel family to visit SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and learn about marine life and the One Ocean story."
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the region's first marine life theme park, spread across eight zones on a 183,000sqm area, features more than 100,000 animals and 75 interactive experiences and rides, and its 'One Ocean' story uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving the planet.
Miral's efforts and those of Adnoc's two volunteers were instrumental in creating an unforgettable day for Gabrielle and her family. So far, more than 6,000 wishes have been granted for children inside and outside of the UAE with indefinite life-threatening diseases.
