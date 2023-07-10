UAE: 'Make a Wish' Foundation brings smiles to faces of 300 critically ill children

Competitions for Professional and Amateur divisions will be held Sunday
'Make a Wish' Foundation UAE has granted wishes of more than 300 children with critical illnesses in the first six months of 2023, an official said in Abu Dhabi.
Last week, the foundation gifted nine-year-old Munira a set of dolls she wished to have during her birthday celebrations at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. The foundation arranged a grand birthday party in cooperation with the hospital, Cleanco Waste Treatment, and Majid Kids. Munira’s family members and friends also joined the fun-filled celebrations.
Since its establishment in 2003, the foundation has granted more than 6,000 wishes, said Noha Elshorbagy, project manager at the foundation.
“Make A Wish Foundation grants wishes of children suffering from critical illnesses aged between 3 and 18 years. We have four categories: wish to have, wish to go, wish to meet, and wish to be,” Noha told Khaleej Times.
Last month during Eid Al Adha, the foundation in collaboration with Emirates Foundation granted the wishes of seven children with critical illnesses.
“In the first six months of the year, the foundation has granted more than 300 wishes. Most of the children are suffering from different types of serious diseases like diabetes type 1, thalassemia, cancer.”
Noha underlined that bringing smiles to the faces of ailing children is a blessed and fulfilling feeling.
“Children say we give them the power to continue their treatment, but they don’t know that they are the ones who encourage us to continue doing what we are doing, which is to grant their wishes and make them happy.”
The foundation depends on referrals made by medical professionals and requests made by parents and children. Then a child’s medical eligibility is determined, and a team from the foundation understands the type of wish and then works to fulfil it.
To grant these wishes, the foundation counts on donations and participation of companies, establishments, and individuals who lend their support and sponsorship, financially, and through many services and in-kind donations.
“We are in a continuous process of granting wishes. It is a process that will never stop,” she added.
To apply for a wish and further details, visit https://makeawish.ae/
Eligibility criteria
