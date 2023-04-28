Watch: 8-year-old boy with spastic cerebral palsy flies inside world's biggest indoor skydiving chamber in UAE

An eight-year-old boy with spastic cerebral palsy has been given a surprise of a lifetime in Abu Dhabi.
Abdulrahman, who wished to walk freely, was instead able to fly inside the world’s biggest indoor skydiving chamber. The memorable moments were created thanks to a joint effort of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and CLYMB Abu Dhabi – the UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub on Yas Island.
Over the years, Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes to children with critical illnesses.
At CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Noha El Shorbagy, project manager at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, welcomed Abdulrahman and his family. The CLYMB Abu Dhabi team and the instructor accompanied the special guests to their indoor skydiving experience.
Abdulrahman along with his brother were provided training by a certified instructor. And soon, they hit new heights inside the world’s biggest indoor skydiving chamber. Later, he was offered an adaptive bike to help improve his mobility.
Talking about the gesture realised during the holy month of Ramadan, Hani Alzubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, noted: “We are hopeful that many will share our efforts to provide the children with hope and positivity to make their dreams come true.”
Alzubaidi expressed his gratitude to CLYMB Abu Dhabi and commended the exceptional experience provided to turn Abdulrahman’s dreams come true.
This particular initiative has come in line with the global celebrations on World Wish Day, which falls on April 29.
