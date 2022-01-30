UAE: 10 lucky winners share Dh1 million prize in latest Mahzooz draw

Three other winners took home Dh100,000 each.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 10:44 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 10:57 AM

Ten lucky participants shared the Dh1,000,000 second prize in the 62nd weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw, which took place on Saturday at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

The lucky winners took home Dh100,000 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers which were: 17, 29, 42, 43, 44.

Additionally, 783 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The winning Raffle IDs were 10650215, 10726913, 10699093, which belonged to Michael, Hussni, and Manikandan, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,574,050.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming February 5, 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and now participants will also receive an automatic entry into the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC's first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.