UAE: 17-year-old falls to death from residential building

His family will take the body to India for the funeral

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 5:44 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 5:51 PM

A 17-year-old boy hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala tragically fell to his death from the building he lived in in Ajman. His body was found by Ajman Police early on Monday morning, who then alerted his parents.

A grade 12 student of the Global Indian School Ajman, the boy had participated in a community event the previous evening at church with his family. It is unclear how he fell to his death.

According to social workers, the family intends to take the boy’s body back to India. “We are in the process of getting the formalities done and paperwork ready,” said social worker Ashraf Thamarassery. “Once that is done, the body will be flown to India where the funeral will be held.”

The boy is survived by two younger sisters, his father, who is an entrepreneur, and his mother, who is a nurse working in Dubai.

Earlier this year, a 12-year-old girl fell to her death in Dubai while her mother was at work and father away in India. Last year, a 16-year-old boy fell to his death while skateboarding on the top floor of a seven-storey car park in Al Taawun area.

