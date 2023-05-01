UAE: 3 ways to skip driving classes, directly give test for licence

The tedious process of obtaining a driving licence has now been simplified for several categories of people

Over the years the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has made the process of attaining a driving licence considerably simpler.

This is a one-time chance: If the applicant fails the test, they will have to enrol for regular classes.

Here are the three different ways you can skip driving classes and head straight to the test.

Golden Visa

Golden Visa holders in Dubai can get a driving licence without the need for training, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had said earlier this year.

According to the RTA website, Golden Residency holders can get a Dubai-issued licence if they present the following documents:

Original Emirates ID

A copy of the previous valid driving licence

Knowledge test and road test results

Golden Chance

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is now offering expats a 'golden chance' to get a driving licence without having to take lessons.

However, a number of conditions have been set out: First, they must hold a valid licence from their home countries, and then, they have to pass the RTA driving exams —theory and road test — in one take.

An RTA call centre confirmed that this initiative called 'Golden Chance' came into effect on April 1.

GCC licence exchange

Residents of UAE who hold a valid driving licence from any GCC country will be eligible to exchange their driving licence for a local one.

The RTA website says that nationals from GCC countries can submit the following documents to obtain a driving licence.

Original driving licence from the exception countries (Holders of paper driving licences must submit a letter from the consulate)

Electronic eye test

Original valid Emirates ID

Legalised translation of the licence if it was not in English or Arabic (check the table in terms and conditions)

However, people holding a licence from the aforementioned countries but are not a GCC national will have to pass the following tests:

Knowledge test result

Road test result

Here is the cost breakdown of the process:

Dh200 - for opening a file

Dh600 - for issuing a licence

Dh50 - for the handbook manual

Dh20 - Knowledge and Innovation fees

