UAE: No driving licence test required for residents from these 43 countries

Ministry offers service that facilitates the exchange of licence

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:00 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:09 PM

Obtaining a driving licence in the UAE tops the list of priorities for most expats. While a majority of residents have to undergo several tests before being granted a license, there are a select few countries whose licence-holders are exempt from it and allowed to drive in the country.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) offers a service that facilitates the exchange of driving licenses within the 'Markhoos' initiative. It grants visitors the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.

According to a list posted on the MoI's website, licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:

Estonia Albania Portugal China Hungary Greece Ukraine Bulgaria Slovak Slovenia Serbia Cyprus Latvia Luxembourg Lithuania Malta Iceland Montenegro United State of America France Japan Belgium Switzerland Germany Italy Sweden Ireland Spain Norway New Zealand Romania Singapore Hong Kong Netherlands Denmark Austria Finland United Kingdom Turkey Canada Poland South Africa Australia

ALSO READ: