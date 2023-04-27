UAE: No driving licence test required for residents from these 43 countries

Telehealth services up by 24%; how virtual consultations have evolved from fax to app
Obtaining a driving licence in the UAE tops the list of priorities for most expats. While a majority of residents have to undergo several tests before being granted a license, there are a select few countries whose licence-holders are exempt from it and allowed to drive in the country.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) offers a service that facilitates the exchange of driving licenses within the 'Markhoos' initiative. It grants visitors the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.
According to a list posted on the MoI's website, licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:
