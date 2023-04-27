UAE

UAE: No driving licence test required for residents from these 43 countries

Ministry offers service that facilitates the exchange of licence

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:00 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 9:09 PM

Obtaining a driving licence in the UAE tops the list of priorities for most expats. While a majority of residents have to undergo several tests before being granted a license, there are a select few countries whose licence-holders are exempt from it and allowed to drive in the country.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) offers a service that facilitates the exchange of driving licenses within the 'Markhoos' initiative. It grants visitors the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.

According to a list posted on the MoI's website, licence-holders from these 43 countries are allowed to swap a driving licence from their home country for a UAE licence:

  1. Estonia
  2. Albania
  3. Portugal
  4. China
  5. Hungary
  6. Greece
  7. Ukraine
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Slovak
  10. Slovenia
  11. Serbia
  12. Cyprus
  13. Latvia
  14. Luxembourg
  15. Lithuania
  16. Malta
  17. Iceland
  18. Montenegro
  19. United State of America
  20. France
  21. Japan
  22. Belgium
  23. Switzerland
  24. Germany
  25. Italy
  26. Sweden
  27. Ireland
  28. Spain
  29. Norway
  30. New Zealand
  31. Romania
  32. Singapore
  33. Hong Kong
  34. Netherlands
  35. Denmark
  36. Austria
  37. Finland
  38. United Kingdom
  39. Turkey
  40. Canada
  41. Poland
  42. South Africa
  43. Australia

