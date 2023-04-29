Dubai: Now, skip driving licence classes, go straight to test with new RTA 'Golden Chance' initiative

How to apply, costs and all you need to know

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 9:57 AM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM

Aspiring drivers, rejoice! Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is now offering expats from non-exempt countries the opportunity to skip driving lessons and go straight to tests, provided they already have a valid licence from their home country.

An RTA call centre executive confirmed that the new feature — called Golden Chance — went into effect on April 1 this year.

Earlier this week, Khaleej Times had published an explainer on the list of 43 exempted countries from which UAE residents could directly exchange their national driving licences for a local licence without classes or tests.

The new Golden Chance initiative now allows residents who do not hail from such exempt countries a one-time chance to skip classes and attempt a driving test for a shot at the much-coveted UAE licence. Here is all you need to know:

How to apply for the Golden Chance initiative?

To apply for the Golden Chance initiative, you can visit your nearest driving centre.

What are the costs?

It will range on the basis of the driving school. However, costs are expected to be around Dh2,200 (approximately). These will cover the costs of opening a file, tests, licence issuance etc.

Will I need to take any prior training?

No, the applicant will not be required to take any prior training. However, they can opt for the same with an additional charge.

What happens if I fail the test?

If the applicant fails the Golden Chance direct test then they will have to enrol for regular classes.

ALSO READ: