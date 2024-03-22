UAE: 2 roads near mall to be partially closed in Abu Dhabi

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:21 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM

Two roads at an intersection in Al Ain's Hili area will be partially closed for three days, the authorities said on Friday.

Part of Baniyas Street and Al Falah Street — which are located near Hili Mall — will not be accessible from Saturday, March 23, until 5am on Monday, March 25, according to Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Traffic on these roads will be diverted. Here's a map of affected areas, as shared by the ITC:

Motorists are urged to take precautions, plan their trips carefully, and stick to traffic rules.

