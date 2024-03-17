Dubai: 21 RTA bus violations that will result in fines for passengers

As per the Central Bank of the UAE, individuals may apply for a personal loan secured by the borrower’s salary and end of service gratuity
Dubai's public transport network has witnessed an upward trajectory in ridership, keeping pace with the emirate's rapid growth as one of the world's fastest-growing cities globally.
The buses in the emirate have become an essential part of the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) services, reshaping mobility and reaching the innumerable streets and lanes of the city.
While RTA buses and stations are equipped with the latest technology for commuters' convenience, passengers must also take care not to violate public transport rules; failing to abide by them may incur penalties. Here is a complete list of violations on RTA buses that could result in fines of up to Dh500.
|Violation Description
|Fine in dirham
|Using public transport modes, facilities and services or entering / exiting fare zones without paying the due fare.
|Dh200
|Failure to present a nol Card upon request.
|Dh200
|Using a third party card
|Dh200
|Using an expired card.
|Dh200
|Using a fake card.
|Dh200
|Destroying, sabotaging or tampering with the systems, tools or seats of the public transport modes.
|Dh200
|Spitting, littering, doing any act that may contaminate public transport modes, facilities and services.
|Dh100
|Causing inconvenience to users of public transport modes, facilities and services in any way whatever.
|Dh200
|Smoking inside public transport modes, facilities and services.
|Dh200
|Taking hazardous materials inside public transport modes, facilities and services including weapons, sharp materials or inflammable.
|Dh200
|Taking alcohol inside public transport modes, facilities and services.
|Dh200
|Selling goods and commodities inside public transport modes, facilities and services or promoting the same through any type of advertisement or propaganda.
|Dh200
|Opening public buses’ door or leaving it open during the movement between stations or during parking.
|Dh100
|or sitting in places allocated for specific people inside the bus. (ex. female areas).
|Dh100
|Carrying or using materials or equipment which may annoy other passengers or may endanger their safety.
|Dh100
|Eating and drinking in a prohibited places.
|Dh100
|Standing or sitting on part of public transport modes, facilities and services that is not allocated for passengers use.
|Dh100
|Sleeping in passengers bus shelters or in undesignated places.
|Dh300
|Acting in a way that may cause public transport driver to lose attention or obstructing his vision while driving.
|Dh200
|Selling Nol cards without prior permit from the RTA
|Dh500
|Using an invalid card.
|Dh500
Ways to pay RTA fines for violations on public transport:
Disputing your fine
Do you feel like you were fined unfairly? RTA has a provision by which you can dispute your fine. Here are the steps you should take:
1. Make sure you have all the required documents.
Fine number stated on the fine notification, fine payment receipt, letter with the bank account number, Emirates ID
2. You can dispute your fine through the RTA website for bus, and must do so within 30 days of the fine being issued.
Go to the RTA website and upload the required documents.
You will receive an SMS from RTA with your case number and the expected response date. When your case has been decided, you will get a notification from RTA about whether your appeal has been accepted or rejected. If it has been accepted, the fine amount will be refunded into your account.
