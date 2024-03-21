'Didn't do it for reward': Delivery rider honoured by RTA recalls why he stopped to fix traffic light

Zeeshan Ahmad was captured on camera trying to fix the traffic light

For his swift action and display of civic responsibility, Zeeshan Ahmed, a delivery rider affiliated with Talabat, was honoured by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Zeeshan prevented a potential hazard by fixing a dangling traffic light on Al Wasl Street, unaware that his service to the community was recorded on camera.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Zeeshan said, "I was just driving along Al Wasl Street because I did not have a delivery order at the time. I suddenly noticed the broken signal. One panel was detached, and it was dangling very dangerously.

"It was a windy day, and I worried it might hit a pedestrian or another driver. So, I quickly parked my bike and attempted to fix it. I had no idea someone had recorded and posted a video of me online."

Two days after the incident, Zeeshan got a call from Talabat management saying that RTA asked for his contact details. "They said that RTA had received the video and wanted to honour me. So, I permitted them to share my details. I was then invited to the RTA headquarters, where everyone treated me like a brother. They kept repeatedly thanking me for my service. I was so grateful for the recognition."

This is not the first time Zeeshan has helped keep the city safe. "One day, I was further on Jumeirah Beach Road, and there was a fallen branch on a service road," he said. "There was a woman in a car, and she was stuck and unable to move forward. I quickly parked my bike, dragged the branch away from the road, and put it on a sidewalk so it would not obstruct traffic. It was just a humanitarian gesture from my side. I didn't do it expecting any reward."

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RTA honoured Zeeshan Ahmad

A delivery rider for over ten years in the UAE, Zeeshan hails from Pakistan and said he does whatever he does for Dubai. "I love this city so much," he said. "It is the most beautiful city on earth, and it has given me so much. That is why I think it is important for everyone to pitch in to keep this city as beautiful as it is. We delivery riders are always on the road and see many things. We reach places a lot of people don't reach. So, I think it is our duty to help as much as possible."

Zeeshan, who got married in 2023, said he shared the news about his recognition with his family, and they were overjoyed. "They were happy that I did something good during the month of Ramadan more than the fact that I got recognised," he said. "I showed them the photos from the event, and they were very happy for me."

