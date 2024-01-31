Roads in Dubai neighbourhood enhanced to reduce traffic by over 50%

All residents aged 18 and above can register for the ‘Hayat' programme to express their willingness to donate organs after their passing
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a road improvement project that will improve traffic flow and serve the surrounding residential areas witnessing high population growth rates.
The Algeria Street Improvement Project stretches 2 km from the intersection of Algeria Street and Al Khawaneej Street (South) to the intersection of Tunis Street (North) at Al Muhaisnah (1) and Al Mizhar (1).
“The scope of the project includes widening Algeria Street from the intersection of Street 11 near Al Khawaneej Street up to the intersection with Tunis Street as well as Streets 27 and 31. Works included increasing the number of lanes of Algeria Street from two to three lanes in each direction. As such, the road's capacity grew from 6,000 vehicles to 9,000 vehicles per hour in both directions,” said Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.
The project includes transforming the existing roundabout into a signalised junction to provide left turns, thereby serving the residential communities of Muhaisnah and Al Mizhar.
Algeria Street was also improved through the introduction of cycling tracks and designated pedestrian zones stretching from Street 11 to Street 27 on Algeria Street's left side, and from Street 27 to Tunis Street on the right side.
These improvements contribute to improving road quality and reducing the travel times from Al Khawaneej Street to Tunis Street from 15 minutes to just 7 minutes during peak hours, marking a reduction of over 50 per cent.
Works also include paving of a service road along both sides of Algeria Street to link with the service roads for Streets 27 and 31, and the provision of parallel parking spaces for villas on both sides along with angle parking in areas adjacent to the junction of Algeria Street with Streets 27 and 31.
