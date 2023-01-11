Dubai: RTA announces new name for Al Safa metro station

The authority says that the station will be rebranded for 10 years

By Web Desk Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 1:17 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 1:46 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday that they have granted naming rights of a metro station to a tech company.

The authority said that Al Safa Metro Station, which is situated on the red line of the Dubai metro, will be rebranded as ONPASSIVE Metro Station.

ONPASSIVE is a global AI technology company. The rebranding will be in place for 10 years.

In November 2020, the metro station's name was changed from Noor Bank to Al Safa. This was part of a naming rights restructuring strategy in which five stations were renamed - Al Fahidi to Sharaf DG Metro Station; First Abu Dhabi Bank to Umm Al Sheef; Noor Bank to Al Safa; Damac to Dubai Marina; and Nakheel to Al Khail.

