New Year's Eve in Dubai: Over 2.1 million people used public transport, reveals RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that 2,166,821 riders used its public transport, shared mobility means and taxis during the the New Year’s Eve 2023. The figure reflects a 33 per cent rise from last year’s number, which was 1,632,552 riders.
The breakdown of ridership was as follows:
Lifting public transport riders to the New Year’s Eve celebrations areas went smoothly, thanks to the comprehensive plan mapped out by RTA in collaboration with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai.
The metro service continued around-the-clock, and more than 200 buses were deployed to lift riders from celebration locations to the parking areas designated for the event.
