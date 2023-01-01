New Year's Eve in Dubai: Over 2.1 million people used public transport, reveals RTA

Over 200 buses were deployed to lift riders from celebration locations to the parking areas designated for the event

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 3:55 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that 2,166,821 riders used its public transport, shared mobility means and taxis during the the New Year’s Eve 2023. The figure reflects a 33 per cent rise from last year’s number, which was 1,632,552 riders.

The breakdown of ridership was as follows:

Metro: 958,161 riders (compared to 640,175 last year)

Tram: 49,855 riders (compared to 34,672 last year)

Public buses: 395,930 riders (compared to 331,837 last year)

Marine transport means: 77,844 riders (compared to 50,398 last year)

E-Hailer: 125,651 riders (compared to 96,937 last year)

Taxi: 558,079 riders (compared to 476,831 last year)

Shared mobility means: 1,301 riders (compared to 1,011 last year).

Lifting public transport riders to the New Year’s Eve celebrations areas went smoothly, thanks to the comprehensive plan mapped out by RTA in collaboration with the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai.

The metro service continued around-the-clock, and more than 200 buses were deployed to lift riders from celebration locations to the parking areas designated for the event.

