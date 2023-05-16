Dubai: Now, get your driving licences, vehicle registration cards in 2 hours

Built on 183,000sqm of land and spanning five indoor levels, the UAE’s first dedicated marine life theme park definitely lives up to the hype
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new services for delivering driving licences and vehicle registration cards. These documents can now be delivered in two hours within Dubai and on the same day to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
A new service has been added for forwarding consignments to overseas clients, the RTA added.
During the first quarter of this year, the RTA processed 107,054 vehicle-renewal transactions, 25,500 driving licence renewals; and 939 transactions for replacing damaged or lost driving licences. Additionally, the authority issued 732 international driving licences.
More details to follow
