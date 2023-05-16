Dubai: Now, get your driving licences, vehicle registration cards in 2 hours

Roads and Transport Authority extended the delivery service to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 2:58 PM Last updated: Tue 16 May 2023, 3:16 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new services for delivering driving licences and vehicle registration cards. These documents can now be delivered in two hours within Dubai and on the same day to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

A new service has been added for forwarding consignments to overseas clients, the RTA added.

During the first quarter of this year, the RTA processed 107,054 vehicle-renewal transactions, 25,500 driving licence renewals; and 939 transactions for replacing damaged or lost driving licences. Additionally, the authority issued 732 international driving licences.

