Dubai: Now, get free ticket to iconic museum by showing marine transport receipt

Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 2:49 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 2:50 PM

Are you taking the Dubai Ferry or planning to ride a water taxi or an abra? Keep the receipt as it can get you a free ticket to a popular attraction in Dubai.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced a new offer for commuters. Those buying a ticket to Al Shindagha Museum can get a second pass for free by showing a marine transport receipt, the RTA said.

The promo is valid for both online and in-station marine ticket purchases, it added.

Al Shindagha Museum — the UAE's largest heritage museum — is home to 80 historic houses and 22 pavilions. It offers a glimpse into the traditional Emirati lifestyle and the rich cultural heritage of the region, with exhibits that date back to the 1800s.

