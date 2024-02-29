Dubai: New Nol card to offer up to 70% discounts to students

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 2:05 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 3:38 PM

A new Nol card that offers exclusive benefits has been announced for school and university students. The card offers students up to 50 per cent discounts on public transport fares in Dubai. Pupils can also enjoy up to 70 per cent discounts and promotional offers when purchasing items from retail outlets, including school and university canteens, that accept Nol cards as a mode of payment.

Salah Almarzooqi, director of Automated Collection Systems Department, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), told Khaleej Times that the target is to roll out the new card from the new academic year (September 2024).

Students can apply for the card through the Nol pay app and it will be home-delivered. Users who already have a student Nol card can upgrade to the new one once it launches.

Several students in Dubai use public transport to commute between their homes and schools/colleges. Currently, students get a personalised blue card on submitting their Emirates ID and a student ID. It features their names and photos.

The new Nol card will also serve as an internationally accepted student ID card, providing access to thousands of ISIC benefits, services and discounts worldwide.

An agreement to launch the new card was signed between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the ISIC Association during the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition.

According to its website, the ISIC card is the only “internationally accepted student identity card which provides student status verification, thousands of discounts worldwide and access to the global student community”.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, said the partnership focuses on “enriching student’s daily commutes via RTA’s public transport network, including Metro, tram, buses, and marine transport”.

“The card also facilitates payments in retail stores, and school and university canteens.”

The new Nol card lets student’ parents manage their children's accounts. “This includes topping up the card balance and overseeing daily expenditure limits for their children,” said Al Mudharreb.

