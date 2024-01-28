Dubai: No Nol card in the future as upgrade announced

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 11:58 AM

Dubai's existing card-based ticketing system Nol will be upgraded to an account-based one that uses central wallet technology. The project requires an investment of Dh350 million and uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as facial recognition. It was not immediately clear how the facial recognition feature would be implemented.

Currently, the system requires users to have a physical or digital card. The new project provides a digital payment system that leverages a centralised transport fare wallet technology. A digital wallet is an online service used to make payments electronically or store e-tickets or documents.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), it ensures a seamless integration across transit modes in Dubai. Advantages of the new system include extensive upgrading of the technology used in payment systems; improvements in operational aspects; and providing personalised services and products.

“The new system has several innovative features such as supporting trip planning, booking, and pre-payment through smart channels. It offers integrated packages encompassing a diverse array of services, coupled with the issuance of family and group tickets,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

The system provides direct access to information such as account balances, travel history, pricing, and fare calculations. It enables users to manage their accounts, and handle issues related to lost cards, among other features.

“In terms of electronic security, the new system links all issued cards to individual customer accounts as well as to accounts belonging to companies and multi-user entities. This integration enhances the security of personal and customer data, ensuring privacy protection,” said Al Tayer. “The system offers an array of features that provide considerable flexibility in refining operational processes and monitoring the performance of the system.”

The digital payment system is set to provide better data utilisation and analysis based on details like the origins and destinations of trips.

Since its inception in 2009, the RTA had issued over 30 million Nol cards. In 2023, the daily card use average reached about 2.5 million payment transactions worth Dh2 billion.

Nol cards have facilitated the mobility of public transport riders and the payment of public parking fees across the emirate. In 2017, the card's functionalities were enhanced to encompass payment services in retail outlets and to cover entrance fees for various public and private establishments in Dubai.

Al Tayer said the upgrade is a “crucial step towards embracing the swift global advancements in digital payment solutions and fintech”.

