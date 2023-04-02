Dubai billionaire Al Habtoor suggests separate lane for heavy trucks

Dubai Police takes note and said the concern has been referred to the competent authority

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 11:42 AM

A Dubai-based businessman and billionaire has proposed a special lane for heavy trucks which pose a danger to other motorists.

While taking to Twitter, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of Al Habtoor Group, posed confidence in the abilities of the Roads and Transport Authority to deal with such challenges and find the best solutions.

"On roads, I notice trucks loaded with concrete and gravel driving in the open streets without a cover that prevents the materials loaded on board from falling, such cases pose a great danger to road users. I wish the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and the relevant departments to allocate a special lane for trucks and control their movements in order to avoid accidents," said Al Habtoor.

Salik Company, which operates Dubai's exclusive road toll system, registered around 3.7 million vehicles at the end of 2022. However, it was not disclosed how many of them were heavy trucks.

The Al Habtoor chief continued to write on how pick-up trucks that travel at a very high speed, overtaking other cars, especially at signal junctions, obstruct traffic and pose a real danger to others. "We are all confident in the ability of the Roads and Transport Authority to find the best solutions," he added.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police responded to Al Habtoor's tweet and said the concern has been referred to the competent authority.

