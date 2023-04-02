Dubai: How to report minor accidents, crimes to police

King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President of Palestine wish leadership and people success
Dubai Police have reminded of what they need to do if they have met with a minor car accident, or need to report a crime.
Taking to social media, the authority urged residents to follow traffic safety rules, and to use the official Dubai Police app to report any minor accidents on the road.
"Easier access for better service," says a video that they shared. The Dubai Police app presents a simple way to reach authorities and report incidents. The authority shared four ways in which residents can report minor accidents or crimes to the police:
The Police Eye service was launched a few years ago to allow residents to report crimes and help keep their communities safe. The service is accessible through the Dubai Police app, the website, and police stations.
These unmanned police stations in Dubai allow residents and tourists to get access to services digitally, round-the-clock, and without human intervention. Minor car accidents can be reported at these stations, which also feature the Police Eye service.
Cybercrimes can be reported through the dedicated 'eCrime' channel offered by Dubai Police. Residents can access the website 'www.ecrime.ae'. A note on the Dubai Police website says the service only applies to crimes committed within the geographical scope of the city of Dubai.
The call centre of Dubai Police can be used to report minor crimes at the number 901. This number is intended for non-emergencies. It can be reached from outside Dubai by dialling 04-901
