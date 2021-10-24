T20 World Cup: PCB helps super fan 'Chacha Cricket' get tickets to watch India-Pakistan match

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
Sufi Abdul Kareem, aka 'Chacha Cricket', has managed to get hold of a ticket to watch the most anticipated match of the T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India.
He thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for immediately reaching out to him after his call for help. He promised to cheer for the 'Men in Green' from the stands.
Chacha Cricket is a familiar face to fans in Pakistan and other cricket loving nations because of his antics and unwavering support for the Pakistani cricket team.
The super-fan is a regular fixture at the stand, waving the Pakistani flag, whenever the 'men in Green' are in action.
Earlier, he had tweeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to arrange a ticket for him, as he had exhausted all his sources in the UAE trying to get one for the unmissable match.
The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will feature India and Pakistan in a high-octane clash today at 7 pm on Sunday (October 24) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Both teams will aim to open their accounts with a win and carry the confidence deeper into the tournament.
ALSO READ:
>> India vs Pakistan tickets for Dubai match sold out
>> Exclusive: If India don't make mistakes, it will be difficult for Pakistan to win, says Latif
Pakistan won their warm-up tie against West Indies but lost against South Africa, while India won both their warm-up games against England and Australia comfortably.
The meeting between both sides is largely confined to ICC tournaments over the past few years, with India emerging victorious in all their five encounters against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE12 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago