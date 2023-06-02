Sunset, seashells by the sea: Dubai Crown Prince shares pictures of beach day with adorable twins

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai has yet again shared priceless family moments with his followers on Instagram.

The royal, who has millions of followers on the social media platform, shared pictures featuring his twins, Rashid and Shaikha.

The carousel consists of eight pictures showcasing a different side of the Crown Prince. Take a look at the heartwarming pictures below.

In the first photograph, the loving father is seen holding his children's hands as he walks with them towards the sea basking in a golden sunset.

Pictures in the carousel also show Sheikh Hamdan teaching his older son to throw a rock. In the image below, the father of three is seen dressed casually in a pair of shorts, sporting a backwards hat.

The Crown Prince first shows his son the rock, before throwing it far into the sea.

He also shared other delightful images of his children. In another photo, Sheikh Hamdan gives his daughter a seashell. Shaikha looks enamoured by the beautiful beach-find.

The Dubai Royal put up a picture holding Rashid's hand, as they walk towards the sea. The stunning city skyline can be vaguely seen in the background.

Shaikha, who celebrated her second birthday recently, was pictured looking at someone with a smile on her face and an arm raised,

The Crown Prince also shared pictures of other children that were a part of this outing. He tagged Uncle Saeed and Saeed Yaber on the pictures of their children.

