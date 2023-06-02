Sunset, seashells by the sea: Dubai Crown Prince shares pictures of beach day with adorable twins

ADCD said that these practices - discovered during unannounced visits over a period of two weeks - affect safety of residents, visitors
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai has yet again shared priceless family moments with his followers on Instagram.
The royal, who has millions of followers on the social media platform, shared pictures featuring his twins, Rashid and Shaikha.
The carousel consists of eight pictures showcasing a different side of the Crown Prince. Take a look at the heartwarming pictures below.
In the first photograph, the loving father is seen holding his children's hands as he walks with them towards the sea basking in a golden sunset.
Pictures in the carousel also show Sheikh Hamdan teaching his older son to throw a rock. In the image below, the father of three is seen dressed casually in a pair of shorts, sporting a backwards hat.
The Crown Prince first shows his son the rock, before throwing it far into the sea.
He also shared other delightful images of his children. In another photo, Sheikh Hamdan gives his daughter a seashell. Shaikha looks enamoured by the beautiful beach-find.
The Dubai Royal put up a picture holding Rashid's hand, as they walk towards the sea. The stunning city skyline can be vaguely seen in the background.
Shaikha, who celebrated her second birthday recently, was pictured looking at someone with a smile on her face and an arm raised,
The Crown Prince also shared pictures of other children that were a part of this outing. He tagged Uncle Saeed and Saeed Yaber on the pictures of their children.
ALSO READ:
ADCD said that these practices - discovered during unannounced visits over a period of two weeks - affect safety of residents, visitors
From a small fishing settlement to a futuristic urban infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors every year, have a look at the 20 turning points in history that put the emirate on the map
Posting on Instagram, the mall informs visitors that several wellness spots and restaurants have been relocated
Inspections were conducted on designated non-financial business or professions sector companies, including real estate agents, precious metals, gemstone dealers
The event brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers
The disease threatens about 700,000 people worldwide annually, but when effectively treated, symptoms can be managed and patients can live a largely normal life
Leading national firms announcing their intention to invest Dh110 billion over next 10 years to purchase 300 products from local manufacturers
Videos that show the beloved leader casually walking around the popular mall have gone viral on social media