Dubai Crown Prince posts photo of local snack Pofak; residents fondly remember these 5 other childhood favourites

From Areej juice to Prince biscuits, here are the delicious, nostalgic treats that people remember from their school days

Photos: Instagram

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 31 May 2023, 7:00 AM

A new Instagram story by the Dubai Crown Prince has sent long-term residents on a nostalgic journey. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared an image of a packet of Pofak - a type of soft cheese-flavoured chips that are beloved by residents.

The image shows a packet of chips branded 'Dubai Pofak' along with a hot sauce.

The story has sparked excitement among the residents, as they fondly recalled the joy of sharing a packet of the nostalgic snack.

Here are some other snacks that take UAE residents back to their school days:

1. Areej juice

Areej juice brings back emotions and bonds Dubai kids shared during their lunch breaks. The juice is a popular brand that captured the hearts and taste buds of people in the UAE across generations. The mere mention of the word transports long-timers back to a simpler life, full of picnics and family gatherings. The colourful and vibrant packaging of Areej juice instantly catches the eye, and every sip brings back memories of hot summer days.

“Areej juice is more than just a drink, it is a symbol of togetherness and shared experiences with my classmates and friends. I sometimes reminisce about sitting on the grass and sipping a cold Areej Juice pack,” said Husain Rizwan, Our Own High School, Al Warqa.

2. Safari chocolate bar

Photo: Instagram

As time passed, these green camouflage-colored wrapper chocolate bars became harder to find on the shelves. For many visiting the supermarket, their eyes hunt for their childhood favourite Safari chocolate bar. “The last time I saw this chocolate was in 2019 before the pandemic. It is like the pandemic has taken away these yummy bars,” said Vinit, a resident of Mankhool, mentioning that he would always walk into the grocery store to get these until 2012.

“There are many options in the store but none can replace the cherished memories of the bar. It remained a symbol, and joy could be found in the wrapper. But now the colour of the wrapper has been changed,” added Vinit.

3. Oman Chips

Photo: Instagram

Picnics and outing back then was not complete without having Oman chips and Salad chips. They were the best companion during the outdoor daycation.

Even today, the mention or sight of Oman or salad chips bring a smile to the faces of those who remember it. It is a reminder that simply packed fried potatoes can hold, evoking emotions and memories that are made forever in the hearts of long-time residents. Although having many options in the market, its legacy lives on, with those who experienced its magical taste.

4. Laban Up

Do you remember the times when refrigerators would be stocked with these blue-coloured magical drink packs? The refreshing taste never failed to quench our thirst when we returned home from school in the sweltering heat.

Even though supermaket shelves nowadays have an abundance of drinks from all around the world, "Laban Up by Al Safa is the most delightful and refreshing drink, and holds a special place in our memories," said Sameer Bhojwani, who has been brought up in the UAE. “Whenever I sip on a Laban Up, it transports me back to the simpler times of family dinners, picnics, and school lunches,”

5. Prince biscuits

Opening our lunch boxes to find a pack of these biscuits was always a delightful surprise.

The chocolate biscuits have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on our memories, connecting us to those precious moments of our youth. “For us, biscuits were either cream or salted. But Prince biscuit was a dream of every child studying in the UAE before the 2000’s,” said Syed Bilal, born and brought up in Dubai and a resident of Deira.

