SIBF 2022: From a Dh500,000 Holy Quran to Queen Anne's gold book box, this fair has it all

Also showcased at the event are ancient scriptures that date back to the 13th century

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

Besides hosting a galaxy of distinguished authors, intellectuals, publishers, artists and creatives from 95 countries, the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), that opened on November 2, also exhibits some marvellous written displays like a Holy Quran made of 24 carat gold, among other interesting items.

ADEVA a company from Graz, Austria displayed a copy of a Golden Holy Quran worth around Dh500,000 at SIBF.

Florian, an ADEVA representative at SIBF, said while speaking to Khaleej Times, “It was made back in 11th century by Ibn Al Bawwab in Iraq. Adeva acquired 10 copies of the Holy Quran around 10 years ago. There are only 30 such copies across the world”.

The original, first edition of the Golden Holy Quran can be found in the Bavarian State Library in Munich, Germany.

The Akademische Druck- und Verlagsanstalt (ADEVA) was founded in 1949. For over 70 years, it is known for its high-quality facsimiles that are faithful reproductions of antique, medieval and early modern manuscripts as well as those of modern art, according to their website.

Visitors at SIBF can also view a magnificent set of Queen Anne's exquisite tortoise shell and gold book box, which has a magnificent, eye-catching jewelled binding. The box is worth €97,500.

If at all the ancient scripture intrigues one, then they must not miss out on the 'Early Himalayan Manuscript: A Complete Sutra', which is written in gold on blue-stained paper.

'The Perfection of Wisdom in Eight Thousand Lines – Tibet, 13th century features 314 sheets of heavy, multi-layered paper stained in blue over the whole area, varnished on the writing space, surrounded by a frame, within which are written 8 lines of approximately 80 characters in Tibetan script using gold ink.

This antiquity is worth €125,000.

