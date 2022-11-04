SIBF 2022: Iconic Geronimo series now available for young Arabic readers

The second edition of the subscription drive offers a raft of exclusive rewards to the premier English daily's loyal readers and new subscribers
Now young Arabic-speaking readers will be able to enjoy the adventures of the latest book in the Geronimo series titled, Thousand Wonders of Italy, in their native language.
The book has been printed in major languages of the world including Arabic alongside the versions in Italian, French, Spanish and English. The most recent translations are in Portuguese, Bulgarian, Chinese and Ukrainian.
Outlining the reasons why Geronimo Stilton resonated so much with children across the world, Elisabetta Dami, creator of the popular children’s storybook series Geronimo Stilton explained that’s its ethics appealed to all.
“The reason why Geronimo Stilton is loved all over the world by children is that its values are universal and will help children become better adults,” said Elisabetta Dami, while speaking at the at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair.
It's said this volume will also be distributed in schools and libraries across 15 countries in the North African and Middle Eastern region.
In a discussion with Ida Zilio-Grandi, director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, the Italian children’s writer analysed the success of the bold mouse journalist Geronimo at a talk titled, ‘Wonders of Italy’.
The session also featured a furry Geronimo who delivered a speech to the rapt audience and presented certificates to the young attendees.
Dami, whose books have sold more than 182 million copies worldwide, said the secret of the Geronimo series lies in the values it upholds.
Respect for school, teachers, elders, families, for friendship, the environment, as well as a love for books.
The secret ingredients in her books have always been adventure, fun, humour and ethics, the Italian author noted, adding that smiles and laughter were important in life.
The popular series which has targeted children in the 5-10 age group was born in a pediatric hospital in Milan, Italy when the author began volunteering there after she learnt she could not have children of her own.
Dami added that the mouse and his associates were brought to life in a bid to bring smiles to children’s faces because of her own love towards them.
Dami also elucidated the process of novel creation – from the inspiration to the graphics and printing.
The book, Thousand Wonders of Italy, was created by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Italian Commission for UNESCO to bring children of the world closer, Dami noted.
As part of Italy’s Guest of Honour activities at SIBF 2022, a series of workshops titled Geronimo Stilton, which allows children to be heroes of their personal stories through games, activities and entertainment, are being held until November 13.
