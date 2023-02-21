Sheikh Sultan attends opening of Sharjah Gulf Theater Festival

On the inaugural day, students from Sharjah Performing Arts Academy stage play by the Sharjah Ruler

Sheikh Sultan at the opening of Sharjah Gulf Theater Festival on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:28 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the inauguration of the 4th edition of the Sharjah Gulf Theater Festival on Monday.

The festival at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) will continue till February 27.

The ceremony started with a film about the march of the Sharjah Gulf Theater Festival during its past three sessions, highlighting the most important winning works and the most prominent initiatives that the theatre witnessed under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, notably the establishment of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, which Sheikh Sultan announced during one of the theatre festivals in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Gulf Theater Festival was established in 2015 under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, celebrating the creators of Gulf theatre, to be organised every two years, including various theatrical performances of well-known artistic groups.

The cultural event witnessed the announcement of the members of the jury for the current edition of the festival.

The audience enjoyed the captivating performances of ‘Nimrod’, a thought-provoking play written by Sheikh Sultan. The play was performed by third-year students at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, being directed by Professor Peter Barlow, executive director of the SPAA.

The play provided the audiences with an insight into the life of the historical figure Al Nimrod. At the conclusion of the play, Sheikh Sultan took a souvenir photo with the academy’s students who performed the play.

Six of the most prominent and latest theatrical performances in the Arab Gulf countries are participating in the official competition of the festival.

The audience will witness, at the Sharjah Cultural Palace, the performance of the plays participating in the festival, which are competing for numerous awards.

The festival includes many accompanying activities, which are designed to enhance bridges of communication between participants, guests and the public. It also organises six evening cultural seminars, introducing the efforts and successes of theatre groups in several countries of the Arab world.