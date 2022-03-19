Sheikh Mohammed receives Syrian President in Dubai

Sheikh Shakhboot lauds UN Security Council's decision to list Houthis as a terrorist organisation
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday received Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Dubai.
During the meeting, the Dubai Ruler expressed his sincere wishes to Syria and its people. He hoped for security and peace to prevail in all parts of the country, and for all elements of stability to prevail in the region that would bring prosperity to all.
The meeting dealt with the overall relations between the two countries and the prospects for expanding cooperation that would serve the development goals of both nations, and enhance peace and stability in Syria and the region in general.
The leaders also reviewed the current situation in Syria, discussed various other developments in the region, and spoke on topics of common interest.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among other dignitaries.
The Syrian delegation included Faisal Miqdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of other officials.
