Sheikh Mohammed meets Arab ministers; witnesses launch of the future government leaders programme

It provides 50 hours of training in six main areas to enhance the future readiness of government leaders

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Arab Ministers of Civil Service, and witnessed the launch of the Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World at an event held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the event along with Sheikh Mohammed.

The Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World, organised in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), a specialised organisation of the Arab League, aims to prepare influential leaders capable of improving lives and designing the future to serve the Arab nation.

The meeting with Arab leaders, ministers and government officials was held on the sidelines of the Arab Government Administration Forum, which was organised by the UAE government in partnership with the ARADO as part of the WGS 2023.

A total of 22 ministers responsible for civil service and administrative development, who participated in The Arab Government Administration Forum, witnessed the launch of the programme.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the Arab League, said: “We are proud to launch a new phase of strategic partnership and cooperation with the UAE, which has always established its Arab and international presence in supporting development, and government efficiency, and serving as a main engine for shaping the future.”

“The Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World is an innovative initiative presented by the UAE and the Arab League to prepare the next generation of government leaders, and ensure the readiness of Arab human resources and government systems to tackle future challenges, and invest in its opportunities,” added Aboul Gheit.

Building capacities and preparing exceptional leaders

The Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World aims to equip young influential leaders with skills, knowledge, and capabilities through 50 hours of training in several vital fields. This will contribute to the development of government administration, and the design of a new work approach that will drive comprehensive development.

The programme features six main areas related to the future of government, namely: new fundamentals of government leadership, digital transformation, intense efforts to achieve more development, the promotion of new economic sectors, people empowerment as the focus of government work, and shaping the future to create a better tomorrow for societies and countries.

