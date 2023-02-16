Sheikh Mohammed meets Arab ministers; witnesses launch of the future government leaders programme

Both parties agreed to continue efforts to improve collaboration in several areas, culminating in a cooperation agreement at the forum's annual meetings
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Arab Ministers of Civil Service, and witnessed the launch of the Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World at an event held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2023.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the event along with Sheikh Mohammed.
The Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World, organised in partnership with the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), a specialised organisation of the Arab League, aims to prepare influential leaders capable of improving lives and designing the future to serve the Arab nation.
The meeting with Arab leaders, ministers and government officials was held on the sidelines of the Arab Government Administration Forum, which was organised by the UAE government in partnership with the ARADO as part of the WGS 2023.
A total of 22 ministers responsible for civil service and administrative development, who participated in The Arab Government Administration Forum, witnessed the launch of the programme.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the Arab League, said: “We are proud to launch a new phase of strategic partnership and cooperation with the UAE, which has always established its Arab and international presence in supporting development, and government efficiency, and serving as a main engine for shaping the future.”
“The Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World is an innovative initiative presented by the UAE and the Arab League to prepare the next generation of government leaders, and ensure the readiness of Arab human resources and government systems to tackle future challenges, and invest in its opportunities,” added Aboul Gheit.
The Future Government Leaders Programme in the Arab World aims to equip young influential leaders with skills, knowledge, and capabilities through 50 hours of training in several vital fields. This will contribute to the development of government administration, and the design of a new work approach that will drive comprehensive development.
The programme features six main areas related to the future of government, namely: new fundamentals of government leadership, digital transformation, intense efforts to achieve more development, the promotion of new economic sectors, people empowerment as the focus of government work, and shaping the future to create a better tomorrow for societies and countries.
ALSO READ:
Both parties agreed to continue efforts to improve collaboration in several areas, culminating in a cooperation agreement at the forum's annual meetings
Sheikh Mohammed said that the summit represented the UAE as it looks towards the future and is a force for good for humanity
It will strengthen cooperation and support the industrial sector's contribution to the nation's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and attaining net zero
The facility consists of a grow chamber, precision indoor plants’ room, speed breeding room where trees are being grown
Country has created an environment for development for citizens and foreigners, Deputy Prime Minister says
CEO of Qatar World Cup discusses ingredients that led to success
Dubai has been constantly using technology — like its digital twin city and the metaverse — to enhance residents' happiness and welfare
Four other participants to drive away with a luxury vehicle each