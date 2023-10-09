Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh192 billion federal budget for 2024 - 2026

He chaired a cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 5:11 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 5:43 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai chaired the cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today.

The cabinet has approved a Dh192 billion federal budget for 2024-2026.

More to follow