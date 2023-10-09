Sheikh Mohammed approves Dh192 billion federal budget for 2024 - 2026

The programme serves as a unified global platform for fire incident data by engaging the world's largest firefighting organisations
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai chaired the cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today.
The cabinet has approved a Dh192 billion federal budget for 2024-2026.
More to follow
The programme serves as a unified global platform for fire incident data by engaging the world's largest firefighting organisations
Mudhia Salem Al Menhali is looking to contribute in areas of culture, youth, health, women empowerment, education, and social affairs
The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners and wished them success in serving the country
Now, the emirate is among the top destinations in the world, ranking fourth when it comes to tourism earnings
Set up at City Centre Mirdif, the game is open to players until October 9
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions
As the temperature drops, many people are planning outdoor trips with their families and friends