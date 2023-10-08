'Immense pride for Emiratis': Sheikh Ahmed hails UAE’s historic achievement at the 19th Asian Games

by Web Desk Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 7:18 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 7:49 PM

After the UAE broke its own records at the 19th Asian Games by securing the nation's highest ever medal tally, the country's victorious athletes were lauded by the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), hailed the historic achievement of the nation's athletes at the tournament held in Hangzhou, China.

The UAE secured 20 medals, including 5 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze.

The royal congratulated the UAE leadership and its people on this achievement, emphasising that such success transcends sports. He also highlighted that the achievement is an expression of the athletes’ commitment to sporting excellence and their ability to raise their performance when representing the nation.

He further added that the accomplishments of UAE athletes at the 19th Asian Games are a source of immense pride for Emiratis.

Sheikh Ahmed lauded the efforts of sports federations who have been key partners in advancing the national Olympic movement. He also extended his appreciation to the country’s champions whose successes made sure that the nation’s flag soared proudly at the event. He expressed gratitude to all athletes for their relentless dedication and wished them the very best in future competitions.

Sheikh Ahmed's remarks were addressed to the UAE’s delegation participating in the 19th Asian Games, which featured the participation of 12,000 athletes from 45 nations. The event, which commenced on September 23, concluded today.

The UAE saw 140 of its athletes participate in the Asian Games, including 102 male and 38 female athletes, who competed in 20 different sports disciplines. The nation’s athletes won medals in five sports — judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, equestrian, and cycling.

The UAE's medal tally of 20 at the Hangzhou Asian games bettered its previous best performance at the Jakarta Asian Games held in 2018 by 7 medals. This achievement placed the country third among Arab countries participating in this year’s Asian Games and 16th in the overall standings, advancing four positions from the last edition.

