UAE: Tears of joy, warm embraces as Jiu Jitsu team returns home after spectacular Asian Games performance

This year, UAE scooped up 20 medals including 5 golds at the event that was held in Hanghzou, China

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 5:12 PM

Tears of joy, flower garlands and proud family members awaited the UAE’s Asian Games Jiu Jitsu contingent who returned home to a hero’s welcome on Sunday.

The team, which scooped five gold, five silver and nine bronze medals, topped the medal tally as UAE put on the most successful showing ever at the continental sporting event which takes place every four years.

The team was all smiles as they arrived at the Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. Asma Al Hosani, who made history by becoming the UAE’s first woman to secure a gold medal in martial arts at the Asian Games, was greeted by her family including her parents and sisters. They had driven from Abu Dhabi and came with flowers and garlands.

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

After hugging her parents and kissing her father on his forehead, Asma removed her gold medal and put it on for her baby nephew Hamdan who was at the airport to receive her.

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

“We knew she would bring home the gold,” said her sister Mira, speaking to Khaleej Times. “She worked so hard for it and was so consistent. We are proud of her.” The 16-year-old, who is also a Jiu Jitsu athlete, said that she looked up to her big sister and hoped that she would be able to compete alongside her at the next Asian Games.

Tough Competition

Asma, who beat China’s Jie Miao, won by two points. “She was older and more experienced than me,” she said. “She was a black belt while I am only a purple belt. The audience's support was for her. But I knew that the entire UAE would be cheering me on, and I wanted that gold medal for my country. So, I just put everything I had into it.”

This year, UAE scooped up 20 medals including 5 golds at the event that was held in Hanghzou, China. The Asian Games saw more than 12,000 athletes from all 45 members of the Olympic Council of Asia compete for glory across 16 days.

Faisal Al Ketbi, who defended his Asian Games title by defeating Korea’s Kim Heeseoung, said the level of competition had increased since the last time. “In many games, we were winning by just one point or even advantage,” he said. “Our opponents were good, but we were better. I am proud of the team.”

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

Sweeping Wins

Out of the eight gold medals for Jiu Jitsu, the UAE team won four of it. “We are extremely proud of our team,” said Mohamed Al Marzooqi, from the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation. “No matter what training we provide, they should have the will to work hard and win medals.”

Another gold medalist Shamma AlKalbani said she was still in a daze after clinching a thrilling win. “When the last minute of the competition began, I was still trailing,” she said. “It was in the last 30 seconds that I sweeped my opponent and mounted her. It gave me six points. I didn’t realize it at the time that I had won. When the referee lifted my hand, I was in shock and didn’t even celebrate.”

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

Meanwhile Khalid Al Shehhi, who beat his compatriot to win the gold medal, said he was happy with his performance. “It was my first time representing the UAE at the Asian Games and I was thankful to be fighting Khalid Al Blooshi in the final,” he said. “He is my friend, and we train together but when it came to the mat, we both gave our best.”

