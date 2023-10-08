Dubai: RTA sets 'beyond boundaries' as new theme for management forum to be held in January 2024

Over the course of its previous sessions, the DIPMF discussed several important and purposeful themes and topics

by Web Desk Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 7:36 PM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority is all set to host the 9th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) from January 15-18, 2024, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.

This year's theme will be ‘Beyond Boundaries’, with the forum set to take place at Madinat Jumeirah.

Registration for DIPMF will commence on 10th October on the website www.dipmf.ae.

The forum sees a collaboration between RTA, Project Management Institute (PMI) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA said: “Over its past eight editions, DIPMF succeeded in raising Dubai’s global standing as a leader in delivering mega and innovative projects. This success is attributed to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council."

"DIPMF has successfully drawn experts and specialists from various countries worldwide to present their ideas, visions, and creativity in executing mega projects. They've showcased best practices and devised creative solutions for project management and operations up to top international standards," he added.

The Director General spoke about how the event seeks to position Dubai as a hub for sharing expertise and ideas between key international players.

“Holding DIPMF stems from RTA’s endeavours to enhance Dubai’s pivotal role in accelerating the development drive in the region based on sound scientific grounds compatible with the highest global standards and practices."

Themes

“The 9th edition of DIPMF will revolve around three primary themes — sustainability, modern methods of project management and future trends and technology. Within these themes, the forum will delve into 14 diverse tracks," said Al Tayer.

The sustainability theme entails sustainable societies, greener projects and driving sustainable growth.

The modern methods in project management theme covers future trends in PM, the future PMO, benefits and value management, visionary leadership, the project economy and the circular economy.

The future trends and technology theme covers artificial intelligence, future or smart mobility, agile transformation, digital twin or metaverse and gig data.

32 recommendations

The eighth edition of DIPMF, themed 'fostering wellbeing', tackled key topics pertinent to innovation, sustainability, gender balance, women's empowerment, the relationship between developing communities and fostering wellbeing, project economics and the management of major sporting events.

It drew over 2,000 participants, and 55 international and regional speakers who moderated 50 sessions and panel discussions. The forum also issued 32 key recommendations spanning into areas like sustainability, wellbeing, gender equality, agile transformation, mega projects, leadership and management skills, value and benefit management, advanced technology, and data and information management.

Purposeful themes

Over the course of its previous sessions, the DIPMF discussed several important and purposeful themes and topics, with each session dedicated to a theme.

Following the inaugural edition in 2014, successive themes were related to 'project management supports innovation', 'shaping the future', 'making a difference', 'building nations' (coinciding with the Year of Zayed and highlighting the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan), and 'cultural diversity' (aligned with the adoption of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance) in addition to 'We Shape the Future' in 2021, and 'Fostering Wellbeing' in 2022. The upcoming edition is set to champion the theme 'Beyond Boundaries'.

ALSO READ: