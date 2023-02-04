Sheikh Mohamed vows UAE's commitment to climate action

The country observed National Environment Day on Saturday, highlighting the need to find practical and sustainable solutions to climate challenges

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:40 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:46 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday vowed that the country would continue its 'crucial work' to advance the movement for a greener, more sustainable world.

As the Emirates observed National Environment Day on Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted: "We remain committed to advancing innovative solutions to benefit current and future generations. This crucial work will continue at COP28, as we invite the world to come together in pursuit of a more sustainable future."

The country is hosting the climate summit COP28 from November 30 to December 12, expecting to see over 45,000 participants every day, including heads of state and top government officials from around the world.

With 2023 being the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, finding practical solutions to climate challenges is on top of the national agenda.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, thanked the President for his unwavering support to the efforts that aimed at protecting the environment.

This year's National Environment Day highlights the need to not only look for innovations that can drive climate action but also ensure that strategies are realistic, the minister said.

Adapting to the repercussions of climate change is a must while devising solutions to preserve the environment and protect biodiversity, she added.

For the UAE, every member of society should be involved in climate action, Almheiri stressed. Individuals, regardless of their backgrounds, can contribute to creating a better future for humanity, she added.

The UAE was the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to ratify the Paris Agreement and commit to reducing carbon emissions, the minister said, highlighting the country's climate action efforts that are anchored on the leaders' vision.

(With inputs from Wam)

