UAE President announces 2023 as Year of Sustainability

The country is committed to fulfilling its role as a 'global convener' for climate action and will continue to support innovation in the field of sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed says

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 11:32 AM Last updated: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 11:52 AM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday announced that 2023 is the Year of Sustainability in the country.

The announcement comes as the country gears up for the global climate summit COP28, which is set to be held at Expo City Dubai this year from November 30 to December 12.

"Effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said in a statement.

"As host of COP28, we are committed to fulfilling our role as a global convener and will continue to support action and innovation in the field of sustainability."

The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) focuses on key pillars — including the implementation of climate commitments and pledges, inclusion, working together to take concrete action and identifying solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges, and seizing opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for present and future generations.

The selection of Dubai Expo City as a venue for COP28 builds on the legacy and message of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', and affirms commitment to the themes of sustainability, opportunity, and mobility, while showcasing its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, in line with the UAE’s vision for COP28.

(With inputs from Wam)

ALSO READ: