UAE: Major solar plant to go operational before COP28 summit

Consumer spending has remained strong throughout the pandemic period despite volatile global macro-economic environment and similar trend is expected to continue this year
One of the world's biggest solar plants will become fully operational this year in the UAE, months before it hosts UN climate talks, a partner company said on Tuesday.
The UAE is spending billions to develop enough renewable energy to cover half of its needs by 2050, and is targeting net-zero domestic carbon emissions by that year.
Al Dhafra project, located in the desert some 35 kilometres south of Abu Dhabi, will provide enough electricity for 160,000 households in the country of 10 million people, said Olivier Bordes, regional director for France's EDF Renewables.
"It started producing its first kilowatt hours of electricity at the end of last year and should officially go into service before the summer," Bordes told AFP.
Once fully operational, it will produce up to 2.1 gigawatts, he added.
Emirati companies TAQA and Masdar own 60 per cent of the project, which they describe as the world's largest single-site solar plant. The remainder is owned by a consortium formed by EDF Renewables and China's Jinko Power Technology.
ALSO READ:
The plant of giant, double-sided solar panels, which rotate to face the sun, occupies a site spanning more than 20 square kilometres (nearly 5,000 acres).
Visiting the site on Tuesday, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the "extremely close cooperation" between Paris and Abu Dhabi in the field of renewable energy.
Le Maire, who also stopped in Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a regional tour, said he wanted to "support" oil-producing Gulf countries on their path to "decarbonisation".
Renewable energy firm Masdar said on Tuesday that Emirati and French companies have "partnered in the development, investment and operation of over 6.2 gigawatts of clean and renewable energy programmes across the globe".
Businesses from both countries have also "mobilised over US $6 billion in investment, displacing some 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually", Masdar said in a statement.
The UAE will host the COP28 climate summit in November and December.
Consumer spending has remained strong throughout the pandemic period despite volatile global macro-economic environment and similar trend is expected to continue this year
The rising population is contributing to the launch of new projects and increased supply of residential units in Dubai
Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, according to the WGC report
The free zone is the ideal hub for healthcare manufacturing and distribution
Visitors and fans can experience and interact with the newly-unveiled devices, latest innovations, and gain first-hand experience
The forensic financial research firm released a report that accused the conglomerate of improper use of tax havens and flagged concerns about its debt levels
The Hindenburg effect caused the business tycoon to lose $8.21 billion in the last trading day
Daymond John and Robert Harjavec will share their expertise at SIF's ‘Investor Lounge’, which will bring together a group of government officials, directors and CEOs, providing the attendees with a unique opportunity to network and share knowledge about sustainable business practices and achieving long-term goals