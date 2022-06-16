Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Rwanda

President Paul Kagame expresses keenness to expand ties

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 12:12 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Rwandan President, who offered his condolences over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, highlighting his countless humanitarian contributions to the African continent and the world.

Kagame congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as President of the UAE, wishing him success and the UAE further development and prosperity.

He also highlighted his keenness to expand the UAE-Rwanda cooperation across different sectors in the coming period.

The UAE President thanked President Kagame for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, and expressed his wishes of more growth and prosperity for Rwanda.