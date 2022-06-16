Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Rwanda

The beautiful building has everything from sensory pods to rare manuscripts
UAE6 hours ago
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, who is currently visiting the UAE.
During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Rwandan President, who offered his condolences over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, highlighting his countless humanitarian contributions to the African continent and the world.
Kagame congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as President of the UAE, wishing him success and the UAE further development and prosperity.
He also highlighted his keenness to expand the UAE-Rwanda cooperation across different sectors in the coming period.
The UAE President thanked President Kagame for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, and expressed his wishes of more growth and prosperity for Rwanda.
The beautiful building has everything from sensory pods to rare manuscripts
UAE6 hours ago
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library opens to the public tomorrow, June 16
UAE6 hours ago
It offers them relief from high afternoon temperatures
UAE6 hours ago
Motorist was driving on Khor Fakkan road when incident happened
UAE7 hours ago
It will now have legal, financial and administrative autonomy to carry out its activities; Dubai Government owns all the shares of Salik Company PJSC
UAE7 hours ago
The 13-year-old from Abu Dhabi will team up with a Marriott resort chef to create fusion cuisine
UAE8 hours ago
Decision will improve supply, stabilise rates in local market, say retailers
UAE8 hours ago
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in south Iran at 3.50pm
UAE8 hours ago