Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Grand Imam of Al Azhar

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulated on UAE winning bid to host COP28

Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 10:43 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was congratulated today by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Professor Ahmed Al Tayeb, for the UAE winning the bid to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from Al Tayeb who hailed the organisation of the event as reflective of the global recognition of the UAE's efforts in the field of sustainability.

Al Tayeb said that the UAE is a cherished part of the Arab and Islamic nation and that the country's successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all Arabs.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Grand Imam for his sincere and fraternal feelings, wishing him continued good health and further progress and prosperity to the people of Egypt.