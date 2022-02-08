Sheikh Mohamed receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes success for FIFA Club World Cup UAE.

Wam---

By Wam Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 11:57 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received FIFA President Gianni Infantino at Qasr Al Bahr Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA).

Sheikh Mohammed spoke to him about a number of sports issues, expressing his wishes of success for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE and for the participating teams in achieving their goals in the tournament.

For their part, the presidents of FIFA and AFC expressed their thanks and appreciation for the UAE’s hosting of the FIFA Club World Cup, stressing that the UAE is one of the most important sports capitals in the world after its success in hosting many events and championships due to its organizational capabilities, extensive experience in managing global events and world-class sports infrastructure.