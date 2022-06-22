Sheikh Mohamed reaffirms UAE's support for Somalia during meeting with president

Leaders keen to enhance cooperation in various fields

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - June 22, 2022: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R) meets with HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia (L), at Al Shati Palace.( Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs )​---

By Wam Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 10:06 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed the UAE's continuous, all-out support for Somali people to achieve their aspirations for development, stability, prosperity and building a better future for their people.

He made the remarks as he received Wednesday at Qasr Al Shati' Palace the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The UAE president welcomed the Somali leader's and congratulated him on assuming the presidency of Somalia, wishing him success in leading his country and achieving the ambitions of his people for stability, progress and peace.

The Somali president expressed his appreciation of the UAE's support for his country.

The meeting addressed the prospects to enhance cooperation between the two nations in various fields, especially in areas of development, with the two sides discussing the ongoing efforts to establish peace in Somalia.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to support the Somali people in their state-building efforts towards a future of peace and stability, stressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen the efforts made by the Somali government and state institutions in areas of construction, development and stability.

For his part, the Somali President said he is looking forward to working on developing cooperation between the UAE and Somalia across all fronts and to contribute to enhancing stability and security in the region.