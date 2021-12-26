Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

The leaders discuss the importance of the Arab countries' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in Abu Dhabi. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 12:47 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister of Morocco, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed wished him a successful visit and a pleasant stay in the UAE.

The Moroccan prime minister conveyed the greetings of King Mohammed VI, to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed, wishing continued progress and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his warmest regards to King Mohammed VI, wishing him continued good health and progress and development for the Kingdom of Morocco and its people.

He also congratulated the Moroccan Prime Minister on King of Morocco's trust in him to head the Moroccan Government, wishing him success in his duties to serve his country and achieve the aspirations of his people for development and prosperity.

The leaders discussed the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two nations and the various aspects of cooperation, especially in areas of investment and economy, with a view to spurring the development drive in the two countries for the higher good of their peoples.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the Arab region and exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The discussions touched on the now-running Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of the Arab countries' participation therein to share the latest innovations and solutions with various participating countries in areas of sustainability for the common good of humanity at large and wellbeing of all world peoples.