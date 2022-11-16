Sheikh Hamdan visits Wipro's new headquarters in Dubai

The office will lead tech giant's expansion and investments across the UAE

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 6:23 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 8:02 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday visited the newly opened headquarters of the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Strategic Market Unit of Wipro Limited in Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

“The establishment of Wipro’s new facility in Dubai reflects the emirate’s growing profile as a global hub for the world’s leading information technology companies. Dubai has created a dynamic enabling infrastructure and ecosystem for the information technology industry along with regulatory frameworks designed to support innovation, entrepreneurship and business expansion. The city is also the ideal base to access some of the world’s best technology talent, which continues to gravitate to Dubai to take advantage of its rich growth opportunities and high living standards. Over the past decade, Dubai has witnessed several major global technology success stories that have further reinforced the city’s profile as a global focal point for growth and enterprise in the sector,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Located in the heart of One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the newly-opened headquarters will lead Wipro’s expansion and investments across the UAE and APMEA. It will address the business, technology and transformation agendas of clients in focus sectors such as Financial Services, Retail, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, and the Public Sector.

The APMEA strategic market unit generates around $1.5 Billion in revenue for Wipro. Over 30,000 Wipro personnel report to this regional headquarters.

Headquartered in Bengaluru in India, Wipro recorded global revenues of $10.4 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, and year-on-year growth of 27 per cent. With a presence across 66 countries and employing over 250,000 people, Wipro has an extensive portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, operations, and emerging technologies. Wipro began its operations in the Middle East in UAE in 2001 and today has a presence spread across several countries in the region.

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited said, “We are pleased to launch our APMEA headquarters in Dubai, which opens a new chapter for Wipro in a fast-moving, technology-first market. Dubai is a gateway to the world, and its progressive government, multicultural workforce, and business-friendly policies, makes it a great fit for us as we expand our footprint across the APMEA regions.”

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said: “Establishing our headquarters here opens vast growth potential, and opportunities for synergies, across the entire region. The UAE understands the strategic value of technology, and the transformative power of digital technologies to drive change for good. Wipro shares that vision. We will be leveraging our global capabilities, local expertise, as well as our global partner ecosystem to co-create solutions for our customers in the region.”

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer – APMEA, Wipro Limited said: “I am delighted to have Wipro as the first global company of our industry that puts three vast continents – Africa, Asia, and Oceania – under a unified leadership, headquartered in my home city of Dubai.”