Sheikh Hamdan praises efforts of entities with highest employee happiness scores

Dubai Crown Prince approves results of Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices for 2022

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 12:05 AM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday approved the results of the Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices for the year 2022. Announced publicly on 18 January every year, the results of the 2022 indices were presented by the Dubai Government Excellence Program, which operates under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The initiative is part of the Programme’s efforts to continuously develop the quality of services provided by Dubai government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we constantly strive to exceed the expectations of citizens, residents and visitors. Dubai’s ability to ensure high levels of excellence is driven by a diligent government team that works around the clock to serve people and ensure their happiness.”

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the results of the Government of Dubai Customer Happiness Index, which the Dubai Government Excellence Programme has been monitoring for close to two decades.

Commending the results achieved in the Customer Happiness Index 2022, the Crown Prince of Dubai said: “I am delighted with the achievements of Dubai government entities, which recorded an average customer happiness rate of 86%.” His Highness congratulated the top three entities in the Customers Happiness Index: Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which scored 97.4%; Dubai Chambers, which scored 97%; and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, which scored 94.4%.

Sheikh Hamdan also commended the efforts of government entities that achieved the highest employee happiness scores.

He said: “The Employee Happiness Index 2022 saw Government of Dubai entities achieving an average employee happiness rate of 88%.”

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the efforts of the entities ranked highest in the Employee Happiness Index including: Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which scored 95%; Dubai Police, which scored 94.6%; and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, which scored 94.2%. The Crown Prince directed government entities to analyse customer experiences to enhance results and develop their services to keep pace with customer expectations.

He also directed the Dubai Government Excellence Programme to set a time-bound improvement target for each entity that scored below the average rate in both indices. He urged the entities to proactively offer services that can raise customer and employee happiness.

The Dubai Government Excellence Programme updated its 2022 survey for gauging employee happiness while retaining the main index and sub-indicators to enable comparisons with previous years. The updated survey incorporated a few additional criteria in line with global human resources best practices.

The main index includes four sub-indicators: positivity at work, job harmony, job satisfaction and job loyalty. The Programme also updated the survey for its Government of Dubai Customer Happiness Index, introducing several amendments that reflected global best practices in service quality and customer experience management. Since its launch in 2004, the Government of Dubai Customer Happiness Index has seen exceptional growth. The Dubai Government Excellence Programme continues to integrate the results of the instant happiness surveys for services provided through websites and smart applications measured by the Dubai Digital Authority, which enhance the value of the Index and its contribution to improving customer happiness across all Dubai Government service channels.