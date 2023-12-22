Sheikh Hamdan checks on Emirati couple injured in Prague mass shooting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an advisory that it is now following up on the health status of the couple
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, checked on the wellbeing of the Emirati couple injured in a mass shooting incident in Prague, on Thursday.
Ahmed Ebrahim Obaid Ali Al-Ali, Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, and his wife Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, were injured when a gunman opened fire at people at Charles University, killing 14 people.
During a phone call with the injured couple, Sheikh Hamdan reassured them that all required measures and resources would be devoted to assisting UAE citizens facing difficult circumstances anywhere in the world and ensuring their wellbeing.
He also issued directives to all concerned authorities to extend full support and ensure the best care to the injured couple while expressing his heartfelt wishes for their swift recovery and safe return home in the best of health.
