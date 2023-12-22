UAE strongly condemns shooting at Prague University

Driving schools need to add 'life skills' curriculum to teach new drivers about proper road culture, a road safety expert said
The UAE has strongly condemned the shooting at Charles University in the Czech capital, Prague, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of such criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to undermine security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Czech Republic, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
