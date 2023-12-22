Emirati man, wife injured in Prague mass shooting: Ministry

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM

A UAE national and his wife are among those injured following the mass shooting incident in Prague, the authorities said on Friday,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an advisory that it is now following up on the health status of the couple.

The ministry — who has a team on the ground — vowed to provide full support and healthcare to the couple, in coordination with Czech authorities.

More to follow