Shark spotted in UAE waters? Authorities issue clarification

Environment agency shares guidelines for beachgoers

File photo used for illustrative purpose
File photo used for illustrative purpose
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 6:19 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 6:42 PM

Authorities in the UAE have issued a clarification over social media posts about a shark being spotted off Khor Fakkan.

This species of sharks does not pose any danger to humans, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) said.

“It will not attack unless it is touched or harassed or provoked,” it said.

The authority confirmed that shark attacks are virtually non-existent in the country. They are rarely seen near beaches, it added.

According to the EPAA, in case beach-goers spot sharks, they must:

  1. Get out of the water calmly
  2. Not touch or provoke it.
