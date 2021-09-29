Sharjah sets Dh17,500 minimum pay for police

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
The Sharjah Ruler has approved Dh17,500 as the minimum salary of all Emiratis working with the emirate’s police force.
Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, had issued directives to hike the wages of retired officers from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
While announcing the hike then, he had said: “We can’t leave these loyal officers in such low standard of living.”
He added that financial difficulties or debts of the retirees will also be looked into.
“We will also compensate them for the material suffering they went through during the last period. I will deal with their problems and debts, and this file is in front of me now and I will start working on it.” — Wam
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE16 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE16 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE17 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago